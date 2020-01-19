Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Will return after break
Donskoi (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Donskoi sported a full-contact sweater during Sunday's practice, but the team isn't going to rush him back to action. Instead, he'll take the bye week and All-Star break to get back to full strength, and he'll likely return to the lineup when the team starts up again Feb. 1 in Philadelphia.
