Donskoi (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Donskoi sported a full-contact sweater during Sunday's practice, but the team isn't going to rush him back to action. Instead, he'll take the bye week and All-Star break to get back to full strength, and he'll likely return to the lineup when the team starts up again Feb. 1 in Philadelphia.