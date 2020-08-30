Donskoi (undisclosed) is unfit to play in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Donskoi will miss consecutive games, and there's no clear timeline for when he'll return to the lineup. Logan O'Connor slotted into the lineup in Donskoi's place during Game 3 and will serve in the same role Sunday.
