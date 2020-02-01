Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Will suit up Saturday
Donskoi (concussion) is in Colorado's project lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Donskoi missed five games with a concussion, but all signs point to him playing in Philadelphia. After a hot November -- 14 points in 14 games -- Donskoi has cooled off since the beginning of December and only has seven points over his last 18 contests. The Flyers have been a tough code for Donskoi to crack over his career, with only two assists across eight career matchups.
