Donskoi (concussion) is in Colorado's project lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Donskoi missed five games with a concussion, but all signs point to him playing in Philadelphia. After a hot November -- 14 points in 14 games -- Donskoi has cooled off since the beginning of December and only has seven points over his last 18 contests. The Flyers have been a tough code for Donskoi to crack over his career, with only two assists across eight career matchups.