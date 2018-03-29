Avalanche's Josh Anderson: Pens entry-level contract
Anderson inked a three-year, entry-level deal with Colorado on Thursday.
Anderson set a career high in points in the WHL this season, as he notched 14 total split between the Prince George and Swift Current clubs. Selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old uses his size (6'3" 220 lbs) to play a physical style of game. The defenseman will likely spend some time in the minors before getting a crack at the Avs' lineup.
