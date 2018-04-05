Avalanche's Josh Dickinson: Signs entry-level contract
Dickinson inked a three-year, entry-level deal with Colorado on Thursday.
Dickinson spent just one season playing for Clarkson University, during which he collected 15 goals and 11 helpers. THe 20-year-old's numbers weren't quite as impressive as his last year in the OJHL with the Georgetown Raiders (66 points in 52 games), so look for him to spend some time maturing his game with AHL San Antonio.
