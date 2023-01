Manson (lower body) will skate for the first time Tuesday, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Manson is expected to miss at least another week based on his initial recovery timeline. The blueliner has already been out of action for the last 15 games dating back to Dec. 1 versus Buffalo. Once cleared to play, Manson could offer decent fantasy upside after registering four points in his last seven games before getting hurt.