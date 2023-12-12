Manson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Manson was deemed a game-time decision with an undisclosed issue, but it was apparently minor enough for him to play through. The 32-year-old logged 19:28 of ice time in his usual second-pairing role. Manson has two goals and four assists over his last six games, accounting for all but one of his seven points through 25 outings overall. He's added 37 shots on net, 46 hits, 37 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating as a physical presence for the Avalanche.