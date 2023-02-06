Manson (lower body) could join the Avalanche on a road trip that kicks off Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Manson didn't practice with the team Sunday but did skate over the All-Star break. "He's making progress. He'll be back on the ice here in the next couple of days," head coach Jared Bednar said. After Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Colorado faces Tampa Bay (Thursday) and Florida (Saturday).