Manson (upper body) might suit up during Colorado's three-game road trip but won't be in action against Vancouver on Monday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Manson will have a few extra days before Colorado's back-to-back versus the Sharks and Ducks on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Once ready to play, Manson will need to be activated off injured reserve, which could see either Keaton Middleton head back to the minors or John Ludvig could be put back on waivers. Manson has registered six points in 24 games this year but doesn't have a power-play role, which limits his fantasy upside.