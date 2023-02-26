Manson provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Manson played in his 500th NHL game Saturday, and he celebrated the occasion by setting up Denis Malgin's highlight-reel goal. In four games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Manson has managed three helpers and a plus-6 rating. The physical defenseman has just 129 points in his nine-year career, so his recent uptick in offense can't be expected to last. Through 25 outings this season, he has nine points, 39 shots on net, 42 PIM, 56 hits, 36 blocks and a plus-8 rating.