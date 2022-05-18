Manson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1.

Manson set up a Samuel Girard tally in the second period to give the Avalanche their first lead of the game. At 8:02 of overtime, Manson buried his first career postseason goal for the win. He's picked up three points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in five playoff contests while playing in a second-pairing role.