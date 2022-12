Manson (lower body) is expected to be out of action for a month, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Ryan Boulding of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Manson left Colorado's 6-4 win against Buffalo on Dec. 1 in the second period because of the injury. He has two goals and six points in 21 games in 2022-23. With Manson unavailable, Andreas Englund drew into the lineup for the Avalanche's last two games.