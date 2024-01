Manson scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Manson ends December on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists). This was his second shorthanded point of the campaign after going three years without recording one. The defenseman has earned 10 of his 11 points this season in December, and he's added 68 hits, 48 blocked shots, 45 PIM, 50 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances.