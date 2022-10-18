Manson scored a goal on three shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Manson's tally 2:02 into the third period stood as the game-winning goal. The 31-year-old defenseman typically brings more physicality than offense. He posted 16 points in 67 games between the Avalanche and the Ducks last season. Through three outings this year, he's racked up four shots on net, nine hits, nine PIM and an even plus-minus rating in a bottom-four role.