Manson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Boston, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Manson left Monday's morning skate early after testing out an undisclosed issue. The Avalanche will see how he feels closer to puck drop before determining his availability. Manson has compiled five goals, 12 points, 59 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 82 hits and 46 PIM in 37 outings this season. If he can't play, Sam Malinski was brought up from AHL Colorado on Monday as a potential replacement.