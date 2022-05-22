Manson picked up an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Manson set up Logan O'Connor for the game-tying goal just after the Avalanche killed off a penalty. Defense and physical play has long been Manson's calling card, but he's added a solid four points to go with a plus-1 rating and 21 hits in seven playoff contests. With his defense partner Samuel Girard (chest) out for the year, Manson will be asked to carry the defensive load alongside one of Bowen Byram, Jack Johnson or Kurtis MacDermid going forward in what could develop into a shutdown pairing.