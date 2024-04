Manson notched an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Manson has a goal and two assists over his last three contests. The 32-year-old defenseman is likely to play a significant top-four role as a defensive presence, at least until Samuel Girard (concussion) is cleared to rejoin the lineup. Manson produced 25 points, his most since 2017-18, with 123 shots on net, 211 hits, 109 blocked shots and 87 PIM over 76 regular-season outings.