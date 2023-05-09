Manson had an unspecified procedure after Colorado was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Manson is expected to be ready for next season. It's unclear if the surgery he had is related to the lower-body issue he dealt with at the end of Colorado's first-round series. Manson only appeared in 27 games during the regular season, recording 10 points, 41 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 64 hits.