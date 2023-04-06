Manson (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Manson, who hasn't played since March 1 versus New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, remains without a timetable for his return. Another update on his status will likely surface once he's cleared for contact.
More News
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Facing extended absence•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Will miss time with injury•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Tweaks something in loss•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Earns assist in 500th game•
-
Avalanche's Josh Manson: Healthy scratch Saturday•