Manson will be a healthy scratch Saturday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Avalanche do not want Manson playing in back-to-back games after he missed 31 games with a lower-body injury. Manson will return to the lineup Sunday against Edmonton. Manson picked up an assist with four hits and five blocks in his return to action Wednesday, giving him two goals and seven points in 22 games.