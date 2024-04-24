Manson scored a goal on three shots, went plus-4, added two PIM, logged six hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Manson has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 32-year-old defenseman's goal was a momentum-changing tally late in the second period, giving the Avalanche a 4-2 lead heading into the third. He continues to see top-four minutes, though he could be the blueliner to move down the lineup once Samuel Girard (concussion) is able to play.