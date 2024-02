Manson recorded an assist, one shot on net and three hits over 18:28 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Manson and Cale Makar helped clear the zone before Nathan MacKinnon danced passed New York defenders in the neutral zone and beat Jonathan Quick. The assist gave Manson six points over the last eight games and upped his season total to 18 through 45 contests.