Manson delivered seven hits and blocked three shots over 18:14 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 win over Nashville.

Manson's known for his grit on the blue line, averaging 2.41 hits per game over his nine-plus NHL seasons, and leads Colorado with 29 hits over 12 contests. After coming over from Anaheim in 2021-22, the 31-year-old defenseman logged 63 hits over 22 regular-season games then added another 50 in the playoffs.