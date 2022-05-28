Manson provided an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Manson set up the first of J.T. Compher's two goals in the game. In the second round, Manson picked up four points in six contests, with all of them coming in Avalanche wins. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to a goal, four assists, 21 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating in 10 playoff outings.