Manson (undisclosed) did not play in the third period Thursday. Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Manson only played 10:17 in a 6-4 win over Buffalo. The defenseman has two goals and six points in 21 games, as well as 40 PIMs. The Avalanche recalled Andreas Englund, so consider Manson day-to-day at this time.