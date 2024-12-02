Manson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Manson is week-to-week after missing Saturday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton. He has accounted for five assists, six points, 27 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 51 hits across 24 appearances this season. If Oliver Kylington (upper body) remains unavailable to play against Buffalo, John Ludvig or Keaton Middleton could be in Tuesday's lineup.
