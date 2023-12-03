Manson produced an assist, three shots on goal, six hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Manson snapped a 15-game point drought with a helper on Bowen Byram's second goal of the game. With Samuel Girard (personal) on an indefinite leave from the team, Manson has stepped up in a top-four role, averaging 18:23 of ice time per game across his last four contests. He's produced a meager two assists this season, but the 32-year-old adds plenty of toughness with 40 hits, 31 blocked shots, 30 PIM and 25 shots on net through 20 appearances.