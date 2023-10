Manson posted a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Manson helped out on a Logan O'Connor goal in the first period. The helper was Manson's first point through four games, though he's added seven shots on net, 12 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating. The 32-year-old remains on the third pairing, though he'd likely ascend to a top-four role if one of the Avalanche's defensemen sustain an injury.