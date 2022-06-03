Manson scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Manson tallied just 15 seconds after Artturi Lehkonen put the Avalanche on the board in the second period, and they easily controlled the game from there. This was a positive bounce-back for Manson, who went minus-4 in the series opener Tuesday. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 29 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 12 playoff outings.