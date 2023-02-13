Manson (lower body) is expected to remain on the shelf for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Manson, the Avs will be without Erik Johnson (lower body) and Cale Makar (head) on the blue line. As a result, the team will need to make some call-ups in order to fill out their defense. It will be Manson's 31st consecutive absence due to his lingering lower-body issue. While not officially ruled out, it seems unlikely Manson will be ready to play in the second game of the back-to-back against Minnesota on Wednesday.