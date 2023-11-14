Manson did not practice Sunday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports, and he was scratched from Monday's game against Seattle.

The Avalanche called up a pair of defensemen from AHL Colorado -- Caleb Jones and Sam Malinski -- and each were active in Monday's win over the Kraken. Manson and Samuel Girard, who also missed Sunday's practice, sat out the game. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic on Monday that the team was dinged up as a reason why they didn't have a hard practice Sunday, which suggests Manson and Girard are dealing with undisclosed injuries. A clearer picture should emerge Wednesday, when Colorado hosts Anaheim.