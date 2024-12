Manson (upper body) is considered week-to-week after missing Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

That likely puts Manson farther out from a return than Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), who is day-to-day. Manson can be expected to miss at least the first half of the Avalanche's upcoming road trip, and it's very possible he's out longer. Calvin de Haan and John Ludvig will serve as the team's third defensive pairing for now.