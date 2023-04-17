Manson (lower body) will be in action versus Seattle for Tuesday's Game 1 matchup, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Manson has played in just seven of a possible 62 games since the start of December. In those contests, the defenseman produced at a decent clip with four assists, 11 shots and a plus-12 rating. With Manson back in the lineup, Jack Johnson figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.