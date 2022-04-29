Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.