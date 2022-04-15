Manson recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Manson has notched a goal and two helpers with 13 hits in his last five outings. The 30-year-old defenseman has settled into a second-pairing role with the Avalanche. He's up to 13 points, 80 shots on net, 159 hits, 62 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 59 contests between the Avalanche and the Ducks this season.
