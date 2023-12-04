Manson scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Manson was bumped up to the top pairing at even strength with Cale Makar (undisclosed) out of action. The goal at 12:28 of the first period was Manson's first tally of the campaign, though it was also all the Avalanche could put past Cam Talbot. Manson has three points through 21 outings this season, though two of them have come over the last two games. He's added 27 shots on net, 40 hits, 33 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating. While he may absorb most of Makar's minutes, Manson's playing style doesn't make for a particularly reliable fantasy profile.