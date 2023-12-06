Manson logged an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Manson has started December on a three-game point streak, logging a goal and two assists in that span. He was limited to one helper over his first 19 outings of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman has added 30 shots on net, 42 hits, 37 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating this season. Manson has mainly played in a bottom-four role, though with Cale Makar (lower body) day-to-day and Bowen Byram (upper body) sustaining an injury Tuesday, Manson could get a longer look in the top four.