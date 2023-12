Manson (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Sabres, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Although Manson is officially considered a question mark Wednesday, Boulding expects the 32-year-old blueliner to play against Buffalo. Manson has been on a hot streak lately, racking up two goals and six points through his last six games, making him an intriguing option in daily fantasy contests if he's able to go.