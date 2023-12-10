Manson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Manson was solid Saturday, getting involved on both goals in the loss. His last multi-point effort was on Nov. 26, 2022, though he missed large chunks of last season with injuries. The 32-year-old has earned five of his six points this year over the last five games. He's added 34 shots on net, 46 hits, 37 blocked shots and 32 PIM through 24 appearances. Even with the Avalanche's blue line near full strength, aside from the absence of Samuel Girard (personal), Manson is holding down a second-pairing role.