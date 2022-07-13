Manson signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Manson drew into 67 regular-season games split between the Ducks and the Avalanche in 2021-22, picking up 16 points, 70 blocks and 116 hits while averaging 18:59 of ice time over that span. The 30-year-old defender should continue to produce moderate offensive numbers and respectable hit totals for the duration of his new contract.