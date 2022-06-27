Manson logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6.

Manson helped out on Artturi Lehkonen's second-period goal, which ended up clinching the Stanley Cup for the Avalanche. A trade-deadline addition from the Ducks, Manson was sturdy with eight points, 50 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 20 playoff contests. The 30-year-old is a pending free agent coming off of a four-year deal that paid him $4.1 annually, though he might command a slight raise given his newfound championship pedigree.