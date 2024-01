Manson recorded an assist, a blocked shot and six hits over 18:15 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Manson returned to action after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. He had the primary helper on a goal scored by Andrew Cogliano, who took Manson's shot off his body, then gathered the loose puck and beat Martin Jones. Manson has points in six of his last eight games.