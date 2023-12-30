Manson had an assist, two shots on net, two hits and two penalty minutes over 19:58 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Manson picked up the secondary helper on Ryan Johansen's first-period strike for his seventh assist in 33 games. The defenseman has points in three straight games to give him a total of 10 on the season. The 32-year-old is healthy after missing a significant amount of time last season, which puts Manson back on the radar in the hits category. He has 67 hits and 48 blocked shots this campaign.