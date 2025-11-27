Manson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Manson stretched the Avalanche's lead to 4-0 in the second period. The 34-year-old defenseman has two goals, four points, 29 shots on net, 57 hits, 33 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 23 appearances this season. He's mostly seen bottom-four minutes, though his production in the physical categories makes him a decent option in banger leagues. Manson has earned two of his four points over the last six contests.