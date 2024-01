Manson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Florida. He added one block and five hits to his line over 16:49 of ice time.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped Manson's slapshot with his blocker, but the puck bounced off Carter Verhaeghe and into the net. The tally was Manson's third over the last seven games, during which the defenseman has five points, 18 shots, 24 hits and seven blocks.