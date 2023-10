Per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now, Manson is slated to play in Tuesday's preseason game against Dallas after recovering from offseason surgery to repair torn quadratus lumborum and oblique muscles.

Manson told Ryan Boulding of NHL.com on Monday that he was injured in Game 2 or 3 of Colorado's first-round series against Seattle. Manson compiled 10 points, 41 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots and 64 hits in 27 appearances last season.