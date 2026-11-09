Manson (ankle) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Manson's move to long-term injured reserve is no surprise, as the veteran blueliner is expected to miss six and a half more weeks after suffering an injury against New Jersey on Oct. 28. Prior to going down, the 35-year-old defenseman posted a goal, four points, a plus-5 rating, 12 shots on net, 28 hits and 17 blocked shots over 13 games this season. In his absence, Noah Juulsen and Sam Malinski should continue to see extra minutes.