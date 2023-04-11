Manson (lower body) is expected to be available for the playoffs, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Manson, who last played March 1, has been limited to just 27 appearances this season. He has chipped in 10 points, 41 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots, 64 hits and 42 PIM during the 2022-23 campaign.
