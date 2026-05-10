Manson (upper body) isn't expected to play in Game 3 in Minnesota on Saturday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Manson is set to miss his fourth consecutive outing. He has two assists and 10 hits in three playoff appearances this year. The 34-year-old also had five goals, 31 points, 91 PIM, 174 hits and 99 blocks in 79 regular-season outings in 2025-26. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against Minnesota.