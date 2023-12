Manson had an assist, one shot on goal, one blocked shot, five hits and four penalty minutes over 20:47 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Manson fed Logan O'Connor as part of a give-and-go that led to Colorado's third goal midway through the second period. It was the second consecutive game with a point for Manson, who tallied against the Coyotes in last Saturday's 4-1 win. He has three goals, six assists, 46 shots, 65 hits, 48 blocks and 42 PIM over 32 games.